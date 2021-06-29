Implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' by 31 July: SC

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 29 June, directed states and union territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by 31 July.

Further, dubbing the 'lackadaisical attitude' of the Ministry of Labour and Employment as 'unpardonable,' the top court directed the Centre to develop a portal with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) by 31 July for the registration of unorganised sector workers, so that they may be able to accrue some benefits.

The Centre was also directed to allocate food grains to states and Union Territories for free-of-cost distribution among migrant workers until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.