IMD Predicts 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' for Tamil Nadu; Red Alert Issued
Visuals from Tamil Nadu show people wading through knee-deep water, and even using boats for transit.
As incessant rains continued to batter Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 November, a red alert was issued for several districts in the state.
Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur have been put under alert for Wednesday, as per The News Minute.
"Isolated extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) are very likely over different districts of Central and Northern parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu till 11th November. Intensity would decrease to isolated heavy falls thereafter from 12th over the region," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.
A number of districts in Tamil Nadu saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday. While Nagappattinam recorded 310 mm of rainfall, Karaikal saw 287 mm of rain, and Chennai recorded 18 mm of rain on Tuesday.
"The death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12. As of now, 11 teams of NDRF and 7 teams of TN State Disaster Response Force are deployed," Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
In Photos: Tamil Nadu Rains
Photos and videos emerging from the state show waterlogged streets, with people wading through knee-deep water, and even using boats, for transit.
The rains have also adversely impacted developmental structures, houses, and trees in the state.
Relief Operations Underway
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state police department, and revenue officials are on high alert for Wednesday after the IMD's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu.
"The department of revenue and disaster management is prepared for any eventuality and the plans are in place for the extreme rainfalls. The NDRF is already positioned and we are coordinating with the state home department for the services of the police to join with the team from revenue and disaster management. Chief Minister MK Stalin is giving all the necessary instructions for the disaster and revenue teams."State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran as quoted by IANS
Fifteen IAS officers have also been deputed to monitor the situation.
In Chennai, 1,723 people have been evacuated to relief camps, IANS reported, citing revenue officials.
"Police are in full preparedness. We'll evacuate people to higher grounds. NDRF and state disaster management teams deployed at all vulnerable areas. In case of emergency, contact - 112 100 1031/1070/1079," ADGP Anand Mohan stated, ANI reported.
Schools and colleges in various districts of the state have been shut for Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of the rains.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inspects Rain-Affected Areas
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected rain-affected areas of Kolathur and Villivakkam in Chennai, and distributed food and relief materials to the people.
Tamil Nadu will provide free food through Amma Canteens till the spell of rain continues, Stalin announced on Tuesday, as per news agency ANI.
On Wednesday, the chief minister visited the State Emergency Control Center, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in Ezhilakam, where he inspected its functioning.
(With inputs from IANS and The News Minute.)
