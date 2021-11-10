IMD Predicts 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' for Tamil Nadu; Red Alert Issued

As incessant rains continued to batter Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 November, a red alert was issued for several districts in the state.

Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur have been put under alert for Wednesday, as per The News Minute.