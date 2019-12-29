Amidst North India Cold Wave IMD Issues ‘Red’ Warning for Sunday

The frigid air barreling through north India plummeted temperatures to season’s lowest in New Delhi and neighbouring states on Saturday, 28 December, with many places recording a minimum of below two degrees Celsius. In addition, dense fog reduced visibility and disrupted air, rail and road traffic.

The cold wave was not expected to relent until the New Year.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red-colour warning for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and amber-colour warning for Madhya Pradesh for Sunday. A red-coded warning is given for extreme weather events.