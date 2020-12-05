IMA Scam Accused Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig Out on Bail

It was earlier reported that Baig was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital on November 26 and had undergone an angioplasty. This, after doctors at Parappana Agrahara sought a second opinion on his health ahead of handing him over to the CBI for questioning. Baig had a pre-existing condition of diabetes and hypertension.

Baig’s name had first gotten embroiled in the scam when Mansoor Khan, in a video, had alleged that Roshan Baig had extorted money from him. Promptly after that video went viral, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of state police was formed by then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The SIT had also detained and questioned Baig in 2019. Close to 40,000 depositors have lost their money, and the owner of IMA, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, had said in the video that he had given Roshan Baig an amount of Rs 400 crore. Subsequently, the then Revenue Minister RV Deshpande had said that Roshan Baig had introduced him to Mansoor Khan in July that year, asking for favours to not investigate the company’s dealings as suggested by the Reserve Bank of India.