Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda found himself in a controversy when he skipped the one-week mandatory quarantine specified by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after he flew to Bengaluru from Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.Gowda, Union minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, said he was exempted from the quarantine because the Pharma ministry is a part of essential services.All the other passengers from the flight were taken to the quarantine centre, while Gowda left the airport in a private car said the report.Congress Slams MinisterThe Karnataka Congress lashed out at the state government in a statement and said, “(Sadananda Gowda) flouts all COVID-19 norms, lands from Delhi and walks (out) without quarantine, Karnataka government rules have no exemption for anyone! How come he comes up with how own rules? Is he not putting all his primary contacts under health risk? Why no action?”Gowda on the other hand told The Indian Express, “I did not want to burden the ex chequer by using a private aircraft or a chartered flight and so I came by a regular flight today. There is an exemption from quarantine that is available to me as minister for the pharma sector.”The state government also issued an addendum to its guidelines on 22 May which said that Union and state ministers and officers were exempt from the ‘requirements’ that would be imposed on other citizens.(With inputs Hindustan Times and The Indian Express)