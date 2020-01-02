Detained for Trying to Visit Mufti’s Grave: Granddaughter

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday, 2 January, said she was detained by the police at her residence after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

"I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere," Iltija told PTI.