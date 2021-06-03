Illegal Entry Case: Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected by Dominica Court

The fugitive businessman has been stationed in Dominica after being caught after his alleged attempt to abscond to Cuba from Antigua. He had been living in Antigua as a citizen since 2018.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne had evinced that the Indian government is working towards the repatriation of Choksi to India, in order to ensure that he undergoes the legal proceedings for his alleged felony.

Choksi will not be accepted by the Antigua and Barbuda, Browne had remarked, adding that he should be immediately deported to India.

Browne added that if the felon is evicted to Antigua, he will continue to be protected by the legal and Constitutional benefits of his citizenship.

However, Choksi's deportation was deferred by the Antiguan judiciary, after his legal counsel asserted that the defendant cannot be sent back to India as he is no longer a citizen of the nation.