IKEA’s Second Indian Store to Open on 18 Dec in Navi Mumbai

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA is set to open its second Indian store in Navi Mumbai on 18 December, 2020. The first IKEA store in India was opened in August 2018 in Hyderabad.

The store is reported to be over 5 lakh square feet, and will be located on the Thane-Belapur road.

Peter Betzel, IKEA India CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, has expressed his excitement saying, “Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India. We have been present online in Mumbai since early 2019 and soon the many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at our fantastic IKEA store.”

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, the leading retailer has said that it is taking extra precautions to deliver a safe shopping experience, PTI reported.

To ensure that social distancing rules are followed, IKEA will initially limit the number of visitors coming to the store through online registration. The customers will be allotted a date and time to visit.