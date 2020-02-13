IIT-Kharagpur Denies Permission for Discussion on ‘Citizenship’

A spokesperson of research body "Education Group' said, initially they were given the permission to organise the programme at the IIT employees-run staff club within the campus on 12 February.

However, they were informed by the club on Tuesday, 11 February that it had been withdrawn for "some reasons".

"We were informally told that discussions on such a contentious issue cannot be held within the campus area as per the instructions from higher authorities of IIT Kharagpur," she said.