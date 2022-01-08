'Your Silence Emboldens Hate Voices': Students, Faculty of IIMs Write to PM

Over 180 students from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and five faculty members penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising cases of hate speech and vandalism in India.

It further requests him to "lead us towards a more tolerant society" in accordance with India's "multi-cultural ethos and history."

Dated 4 January, the letter requests the prime minister and other elected members "to preserve the culture of tolerance and diversity" that defines India. Calling calls for violence and hate speech "unacceptable", it says that the right to practice any religion with dignity is guaranteed by the Constitution.