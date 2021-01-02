IIM-A Drops Plan to Raze Iconic Student Dorms After Protests

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has withdrawn an Expression of Interest (EoI) floated by it on 4 December, inviting bids for reconstruction of student dormitories on the main campus, designed by the legendary American architect Louis Kahn, The Indian Express reported.

The decision to withdraw its plans follows strong protests from many quarters, including architects, designers, historians, alumni and Kahn’s children, to the plan in the past two weeks, the report stated.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Board of Governors for the IIM-A said they are "sensitive to the feedback from some stakeholders" who were not in favour of razing the student dorms and building new ones, for which, an Expression of Interest was issued by the institute.