IED Found in Delhi Market, NSG Carries Out Controlled Explosion

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Delhi Police rushed a bomb disposal squad after an unattended bag was recovered.

The Quint
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image of Delhi Police.</p></div>
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered in Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi, on Friday, 14 January, reported ANI, citing Delhi Police. National Security Guard (NSG) has since carried out a controlled explosion of the same.

"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under provisions of the Explosive Act.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Delhi Police rushed a bomb disposal squad, as well as fire engines, to Ghazipur Flower Market, after an unattended bag was recovered.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 
