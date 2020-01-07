24,000 Idols Immersed in Delhi’s Artificial Ponds: Govt Report

Around 24,000 idols were immersed in artificial ponds across the national capital on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja last year, according to a government report.

It was the first time devotees immersed the idols in artificial ponds created especially for this purpose since the National Green Tribunal banned idol immersion in the Yamuna in 2015.

As many as 116 artificial ponds were created for idol immersion on Ganesh Chaturthi and 89 on Durga Puja.