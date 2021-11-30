ICU Beds, Oxygen Plants: Kejriwal Announces Preparedness for Omicron Variant

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 30 November, addressed the media on action plan and preparedness of the Delhi government in the backdrop of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"We have prepared 30,000 oxygen beds, out of which 10,000 are ICU beds. Around 6,800 more ICU beds are under construction which will be ready be February," he said

"We have also made arrangements to be able to construct 100 oxygen beds in each municipal ward with a notice of two weeks. There are 270 wards, so we will be able to prepare additional 27,000 beds in a notice of two weeks," he added.