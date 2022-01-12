ADVERTISEMENT

I&B Ministry's Twitter Account Restored Post Hack

When it was hacked, the name of the account was changed to that of entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Twitter handle of the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&amp;B) Ministry was compromised earlier on Wednesday morning, and subsequently restored. </p></div>
i

The Twitter handle of the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry was compromised earlier on Wednesday morning, 12 January, and subsequently restored.

When it was hacked, the name of the account was changed to that of entrepreneur Elon Musk, and it went on to tweet a barrage of strange messages.

  • 01/02

    Screenshot of the hack shared by netizens on Twitter.

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the hack shared by netizens on Twitter.</p></div>
  • 02/02

    Screenshot of the hack shared by netizens on Twitter.

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the hack shared by netizens on Twitter.</p></div>

The ministry subsequently confirmed the restoration via a tweet.

Also Read

PM Modi's Twitter Account 'Briefly Compromised', Bitcoin Link Shared

PM Modi's Twitter Account 'Briefly Compromised', Bitcoin Link Shared
ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, on 2 January, Twitter accounts of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Council of World Affairs, and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were hacked, and the hackers had changed their Twitter handle names to 'Elon Musk' as well. They had even promoted cryptocurrency and Bitcoin links via a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also "briefly compromised" in the early hours on 12 December. "The Twitter handle of PM @Narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured," PMO India had written it in a tweet.

Also Read

Twitter Accounts of Indian Medical Association, 2 Others Hacked

Twitter Accounts of Indian Medical Association, 2 Others Hacked

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT