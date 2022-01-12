I&B Ministry's Twitter Account Restored Post Hack

Previously, on 2 January, Twitter accounts of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Council of World Affairs, and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were hacked, and the hackers had changed their Twitter handle names to 'Elon Musk' as well. They had even promoted cryptocurrency and Bitcoin links via a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also "briefly compromised" in the early hours on 12 December. "The Twitter handle of PM @Narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured," PMO India had written it in a tweet.