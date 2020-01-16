IAF’s Advanced Helicopter Helps Rescue 77 Stuck at Chadar Trek
The Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopters on Thursday, 16 January, carried out a search and rescue operation at the Zanskar valley in Kargil district, rescuing 71 trekkers over the last two days, the Air Force told news agency ANI.
The trekkers were on the Chadar Trek when they got stranded due to sudden flooding of the Zanskar river.
“Efforts to rescue the remaining persons, including nine French and Chinese nationals at Padum, are continuing in spite of prevailing adverse weather conditions,” the IAF was quoted by The Hindu as saying in a statement.
Earlier two days ago, the Army's 14 Corps too launched a search and rescue operation to rescue a group of tourists stranded due to bad weather during the Chadar Trek.