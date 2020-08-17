IAF Rescues Man Stranded Overnight in Chhattisgarh’s Khutaghat Dam

According to NDTV, water levels have risen in Chhattisgarh and rivers are in spate owing to heavy rainfall. South Bastar, comprising Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts are among the worst-hit by the continuous downpour, with hundreds of villages being cut off due to overflowing of rivers.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Sunday told all district officials, as well as the police, to stay alert and make arrangements required to deal with flood-like situation, reported NDTV.