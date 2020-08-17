IAF Rescues Man Stranded Overnight in Chhattisgarh’s Khutaghat Dam
The man was not able to make his way out of the water owing to the heavy flow.
A man stranded in Khutaghat Dam near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, due to heavy rain and rising level of dam water, was rescued by the Indian Air Force on the morning of Monday, 17 August.
THE RESCUE OPERATION
According to ANI, the Indian Air Force had said that the rescue mission took off from Raipur or receiving information about the stranded individual.
“Information was recieved at HQ Anti Naxal Task Force, at 2200 hrs on 16 Aug, to rescue one person who was stranded in the flash floods at Ratanpur near Bilaspur, Chhattishgarh. IAF Mi-17V5 took off for the rescue mission from Raipur for Khutaghat Dam at 0549 hrs (sic)“Indian Air Force, according to ANI
Further, the IAF shared how the rescue operation, in fact, took place.
“Mi-17V5 crew navigated to the site, keeping clear of weather and obstructions. Winch cable with rescue strop was lowered and survivor was winched up to safety. Despite challenging weather condition rescue mission was executed with utmost professionalism, saving life.”Indian Air Force, according to ANI
HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?
The man, identified as Jitendra Kashyap, had jumped into the dam on Sunday evening, reported NDTV. However, due to the heavy flow, he was not able to make his way out of the water.
BACKGROUND
According to NDTV, water levels have risen in Chhattisgarh and rivers are in spate owing to heavy rainfall. South Bastar, comprising Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts are among the worst-hit by the continuous downpour, with hundreds of villages being cut off due to overflowing of rivers.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Sunday told all district officials, as well as the police, to stay alert and make arrangements required to deal with flood-like situation, reported NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV)
