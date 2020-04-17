IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Hoshiarpur, Pilots Safe
The IAF chopper that crashed near Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
The IAF chopper that crashed near Punjab's Hoshiarpur(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Hoshiarpur, Pilots Safe

PTI
India

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Friday, 17 April, following a technical glitch, officials said.

Two pilots on board – Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat – are safe. There was no damage to the helicopter, they added. The helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot base.

