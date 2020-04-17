IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Hoshiarpur, Pilots Safe
An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Friday, 17 April, following a technical glitch, officials said.
Two pilots on board – Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat – are safe. There was no damage to the helicopter, they added. The helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot base.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)