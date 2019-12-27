IAF’s ‘Bahadur’ MiG-27 to Take to the Skies One Last Time on Friday

The MiG-27, which proved to be an “ace attacker” during the 1999 Kargil War, will roar through the skies for one last time on Friday, 27 December, after serving the Indian Air Force (IAF) for over three decades.

The swing-wing fighter has been the backbone of ground-attack fleet of the Air Force for several decades and the IAF will bid adieu to its squadron of seven aircraft from Jodhpur Air Base, officials said.

“The upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of IAF strike fleet since 2006. All other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG-27 have already retired from IAF,” the defence ministry said on Thursday.