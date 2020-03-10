IAF Aircraft Brings Back 58 Indians From Coronavirus-Hit Iran

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, 10 March, an official said.

The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran on the evening of Monday, 9 March.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed a significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

"The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said, "First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon."

"Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there (sic)," Jaishankar added.