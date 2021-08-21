Special IAF Flight Evacuates Over 85 Indians From Kabul: Reports

Amid ongoing efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan, an Air Force C-130J transport aircraft left Kabul on the morning of Saturday, 21 August, with over 85 Indians on board, reported NDTV. The plane landed safely in Dushanbe, Tajikistan for refuelling.

The government is focused on bringing as many Indians inside Kabul airport's premises as possible, as chaos outside the airport continues. The report added that another larger IAF plane, the C-17 transport aircraft, is on standby for Kabul and will be able to bring at least 150 Indians back home as soon as they reach the airport.

Speaking to a Home Ministry official, NDTV reported that India has successfully evacuated all embassy staff but about a thousand Indians are still in Afghanistan, scattered across cities in the country.

They added that locating these citizens and the condition that they are in is turning out to be challenge, as not all of them had registered with the embassy in Kabul.