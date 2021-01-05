I-T Dept Probes Vadra in Benami Case for Second Consecutive Day

The Income Tax Department officials arrived at Robert Vadra’s residence for the second day on Tuesday, 5 January to record his statement under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. Vadra is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, who is the General Secretary of Congress. He is currently out on anticipatory bail.

The team questioned Vadra for over nine hours on 4 January, which he claimed was a result of ‘vendetta politics’. They visited his residence after he cited COVID-19 restrictions on being asked to report at the tax authority’s office.