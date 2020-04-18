‘Don’t Have Passport, Didn’t Go to China’: Mysuru’s Patient 52

"I have never travelled to China. I don’t even have a passport. I only have my driver’s licence and Aadhaar card,” says 35-year-old Ramesh*.

Otherwise known as patient 52 in Karnataka, Ramesh* was the first employee of a Mysuru based pharmaceutical company, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, to test positive for the novel coronavirus. In the last few weeks, 65 other people, including employees and contacts, have tested positive for the virus.

Several theories were floated by the Karnataka Health Department. Initially, they said that a shipment may have come in from China and was perhaps contaminated. Two days ago, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told a news channel that patient 52 had gone to China himself.