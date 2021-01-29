‘I am Shiva,’ Claims Mother of Slain Andhra Women
Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu were arrested for allegedly murdering their daughters.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
State police detained a couple from Andhra Pradesh--Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu--on 25 January for allegedly killing their daughters 27-year-old Aleikhya and 22-year-old Sai Divya.
The police found the couple in their Madanapalle residence in what seemed to be a state of trance. Their children were found in a pool of blood. They were allegedly beaten to death with dumbbells.
The couple were arrested on 26 January.
When they were taken to perform a covid test, state police found Purushottam cooperative but Padmaja irritable. On two occasions she refused the nasal swabs. She told police officials and health care professionals, “No need to test me for corona. You are insulting me...I am Shiva. From my body particle only corona came”.
Eventually, the police took the swabs. The couple are now remanded to judicial custody.
The couple will undergo mental health evaluation.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.