Rain Wreaks Havoc in Hyderabad, Visuals Show Flooded Houses

Parts of Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, 17 October, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging, days after the downpour claimed the lives of nearly 50 people in Telangana, reported NDTV.

The city traffic police closed the Falaknuma Bridge for the public, after a portion of the road caved in, as teams of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) worked round the clock to clear water stagnation in the city.