'Justice Served': Netizens After Saidabad Rape Accused Found Dead

The Saidabad rape case accused, who had been absconding since the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, was found dead on the railway tracks near Ghanpur Station, in the Jangaon district of Telangana on Thursday, 16 September.

The 30-year-old man Raju was identified by the tattoo marks on his arms, Telangana Police said.

Since the heinous incident came to light, the Hyderabad Police had formed several teams of policemen to launch a massive manhunt for the accused. They had also plastered his photos on public places and vehicles and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anybody who provide information that could lead to his arrest.