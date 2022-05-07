Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi Meets 18 NSUI Leaders Held For Protesting at Osmania Uni

The leaders were arrested on 1 May during the protest at Osmania University protesting denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university.

The protestors had stormed into the OU administrative building and tried to barge into the locked Vice-Chancellor's office. They allegedly broke glass panes of the door and raised slogans against the Vice-Chancellor and the government. They alleged the Vice Chancellor was acting at the behest of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The NSUI leaders were booked for unlawful assembly, assault, rioting, trespass and preventing public servants from discharging their duties. On a complaint by a woman police constable, the arrested NSUI leaders were also charged with attempting to outrage her modesty.

Venkat Balmoor and 17 others were produced before a magistrate, who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Some NSUI leaders had also approached Telangana High Court, seeking direction to Osmania University to allow Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus. However, the court refused to pass any such orders.