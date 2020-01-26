Hyd Police Detains Bhim Army Chief Azad Ahead of Anti-CAA Protests
Ten days after his release from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by the Hyderabad Police ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC, reports news agency ANI.
Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad Police said, “the protesters didn’t have any police permission for the protest.”
However, the official handle of Chandrashekhar Azad on Twitter has said that he was “arrested.”
Around ten persons were also detained in Mehidipatnam near Crystal Garden where Azad was supposed to address people. Chandrashekhar Azad was detained from Ashoka hotel located in Masab Tank area, while he was about to leave for the event in Mehidipatnam.
The Bhim Army chief was in Hyderabad to address students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. “TISS Students’ Union members said on the occasion of Republic Day, they would be organising a protest programme against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NPC), in which the Bhim Army chief would participate,” stated a report by the Times Of India.
Azad was released on 16 January after spending a month in jail over his protest against the citizenship law at Delhi's Jama Masjid. The Bhim Army had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the CAA on 20 December following which he was sent to judicial custody on 21 December.
The Delhi court, while granting the bail, recited Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem 'Where the Mind is Without Fear' and said citizens have a fundamental right to peaceful protest which cannot be curtailed by the State. The court, however imposed movement restrictions on him for a month, ordering him to not hold any protest in Delhi till 16 February.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )