Hyd Police Detains Bhim Army Chief Azad Ahead of Anti-CAA Protests

Ten days after his release from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by the Hyderabad Police ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC, reports news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad Police said, “the protesters didn’t have any police permission for the protest.”

However, the official handle of Chandrashekhar Azad on Twitter has said that he was “arrested.”