3 Killed in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli After Car Hits Tree, Shatters Into Pieces
Two junior artistes and a bank employee driving the car were killed in the accident.
Three people, including two female junior artistes working in television serials, were killed and another person was injured when the car they were travelling in hit a tree on Saturday, December 18, in Hyderabad. The accident occurred at around 3.30 am near Hyderabad Central University, under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.
The car, which was on its way from Gachibowli to Lingampally and was allegedly being driven at a high speed, hit a roadside tree. Such was the impact of the collision that the vehicle shattered into pieces.
Abdul Rahim, a 25-year-old bank employee who was driving the car, was also killed in the accident. The junior artistes, who died in the mishap, were identified as N Manasa (23) and M Manasa (19).
Another junior artiste Sai Siddhu was injured and shifted to a nearby hospital. The survivor told 10TV that the driver had been consuming alcohol before the accident.
Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and have launched an investigation.
The two junior artistes were staying in a hostel in Ameerpet area in the city. They, along with Siddhu and Abdul Raheem, had taken the car on rent.
Earlier, on the night of December 5, two young men were run over and killed by the driver of a Porsche Cayenne in the posh Banjara Hills area of the city.
Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, who were working at a private hospital, were crossing Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, when they were hit by the car. The car was allegedly being driven at a very high speed by a 29-year-old realtor named Rohit Goud, who is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the accident.
On the same night, two Hyderabad medicos were booked for drunken driving after they hit four pedestrians with their car near Durgam Cheruvu. Police said the driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be 116 mg/100 ml, while his companion’s BAC was 45 mg/100 ml. The permissible BAC level is 30 mg/100 ml.
(This was first published on The News Minute. It has been republished with their permission.)
