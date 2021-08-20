Hyderabad: Karvy Stock Broking Founder Arrested for Fraud, Norms Violation

As per the Hyderabad police, Karvy Stock Broking Chairman and Managing Director C Parthasarathi was arrested on Thursday, 19 August, for cheating and misusing clients' funds, NDTV reported.

IndusInd bank had subsequently filed a complaint alleging that Parthasarathi's firm had defaulted on a Rs 137-crore loan, following which the founder was taken into custody.

Joint Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said, "HDFC Bank has also filed two cases alleging fraud of nearly Rs 350 crore," NDTV quoted.

In addition to allegations of criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, the police also alleged that the Hyderabad-based company was involved in cheating and "gross violation" of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) norms.