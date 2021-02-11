Hyderabad Gets a Woman Mayor, Both TRS and AIMIM Support Candidate

While Gadwal Vijayalakshmi became the Mayor of Hyderabad, Mothe Sri Latha Reddy was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Nikhila Henry
Published
India
2 min read
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi&nbsp;
i

On Thursday, 11 November Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s corporators elected Gadwal Vijayalakshmi as the Mayor of Hyderabad. Vijayalakshmi was the ruling Telanganan Rashtra Samithi’s candidate from Banjara Hills ward.

She is the daughter of TRS MP Kesava Rao.

As Deputy Mayor, Mothe Sri Latha Reddy of Tarnaka ward was elected.

A total of 149 corporators participated in the election.

Vijayalakshmi is the 17th Mayor of Hyderabad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate, corporator Radha Krishna came second in the polls with 48 votes.

The hall set for Mayor elections in Hyderabad
The hall set for Mayor elections in Hyderabad
(Image: The Quint)

TRS Shirks ‘No Women’ Tag

With the election of the woman candidates Telangana Rashtra Samithi has finally rid itself of the accusation that it does not favour women leaders.

Speaking after the election, Mayor Vijayalakshmi said, “I feel very proud. I promise safety for women in Hyderabad. I have a vision.”

Sri Latha Reddy too said, “I look forward to this opportunity to serve the community.”

Sri Latha Reddy, Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad
Sri Latha Reddy, Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad
(Image: The Quint)

Leaders Congratulate Winners

Leaders of the ruling party and its ally AIMIM congratulated the winners on Thursday, 11 February.

G Vijayalakshmi accepting her appointment on 11 february
G Vijayalakshmi accepting her appointment on 11 february
(Image: The Quint)

Both TRS and AIMIM together have majority in the corporation and BJP has 48 members.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!