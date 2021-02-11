Hyderabad Gets a Woman Mayor, Both TRS and AIMIM Support Candidate
While Gadwal Vijayalakshmi became the Mayor of Hyderabad, Mothe Sri Latha Reddy was elected as the Deputy Mayor.
On Thursday, 11 November Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s corporators elected Gadwal Vijayalakshmi as the Mayor of Hyderabad. Vijayalakshmi was the ruling Telanganan Rashtra Samithi’s candidate from Banjara Hills ward.
She is the daughter of TRS MP Kesava Rao.
As Deputy Mayor, Mothe Sri Latha Reddy of Tarnaka ward was elected.
A total of 149 corporators participated in the election.
Vijayalakshmi is the 17th Mayor of Hyderabad.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate, corporator Radha Krishna came second in the polls with 48 votes.
TRS Shirks ‘No Women’ Tag
With the election of the woman candidates Telangana Rashtra Samithi has finally rid itself of the accusation that it does not favour women leaders.
Speaking after the election, Mayor Vijayalakshmi said, “I feel very proud. I promise safety for women in Hyderabad. I have a vision.”
Sri Latha Reddy too said, “I look forward to this opportunity to serve the community.”
Leaders Congratulate Winners
Leaders of the ruling party and its ally AIMIM congratulated the winners on Thursday, 11 February.
Both TRS and AIMIM together have majority in the corporation and BJP has 48 members.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.