Hyderabad Gets a Woman Mayor, Both TRS and AIMIM Support Candidate

On Thursday, 11 November Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s corporators elected Gadwal Vijayalakshmi as the Mayor of Hyderabad. Vijayalakshmi was the ruling Telanganan Rashtra Samithi’s candidate from Banjara Hills ward.

She is the daughter of TRS MP Kesava Rao.

As Deputy Mayor, Mothe Sri Latha Reddy of Tarnaka ward was elected.