‘Water Gushed In’: Hyd Residents Recall Flooding Post Bund Breach 

Abdul Qader, a resident of Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad's old city, saw a Facebook live from his local corporator on Saturday evening, warning people in his colony to move to higher ground. Qader, who lives with his family consisting of his wife, six children and others, lived on the ground floor.

"They had been saying that for three days that water could overflow, so I didn't take it seriously," he says. Around 1.30 am, water started rising in front of his house. Within a matter of 20 minutes, it had completely submerged the ground floor. Qader's 81-year-old mother had to be physically lifted to the second floor, as before they could salvage anything from their home, the water had entered the first floor.

His house is nearly 2.5 km from the Balapur lake, locally known as Gurram Cheruvu, whose bund broke on Saturday night, with strong currents flooding colonies around it. Qader estimates a loss of Rs 6 lakh in property.