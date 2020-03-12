Hyderabad Court Dismisses Congress MP Revanth Reddy’s Bail Plea

In a setback to Malkajgiri MP and Congress working president Revanth Reddy, the 9th Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Kukatpally, Hyderabad, dismissed his bail petition on Wednesday, 11 March.

The MP was arrested on 5 March by the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate for illegally using a drone to take photos of Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's farmhouse as proof of irregularities. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

While the MP alleges that the farmhouse is owned by KTR under a benami (proxy), the latter claims that the farmhouse is on lease.

With the bail being denied by the lower court, the MP's legal counsel has decided to move the district court or the High Court for the bail.