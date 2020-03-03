Hyderabad Coronavirus Victim’s B’luru Colleagues to Be Quarantined

“There were around 27 others on the bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, who will be traced and notified... We are working with officials from Karnataka and the Centre to keep a tab on the issue,” Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said, according to TNM.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that a medical team is monitoring the health condition of all those people who had stayed with the coronavirus-hit techie who is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. He also called a meeting of top officials of his department on Tuesday, reports ANI.

The man who tested positive for the virus is believed to have come in contact with individuals from Hong Kong while working in Dubai, reports TNM.