Hyderabad Coronavirus Victim’s B’luru Colleagues to Be Quarantined
After a 24-year-old man from Hyderabad, who works in a tech company in Bengaluru, was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials in Bengaluru went on an overdrive to curb potential coronavirus cases, reports The News Minute.
The man from Bengaluru, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus on Monday, 2 March. The techie reported to his office in Bengaluru on 20 February and worked there for around two days.
Individuals will reportedly have to remain under isolation at home for a period of 14 days, should they develop any symptoms of an infection, they have been told to get admitted at a hospital. Any positive cases will be kept under isolation and treated, according to the official.
“There were around 27 others on the bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, who will be traced and notified... We are working with officials from Karnataka and the Centre to keep a tab on the issue,” Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said, according to TNM.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that a medical team is monitoring the health condition of all those people who had stayed with the coronavirus-hit techie who is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. He also called a meeting of top officials of his department on Tuesday, reports ANI.
The man who tested positive for the virus is believed to have come in contact with individuals from Hong Kong while working in Dubai, reports TNM.
Along with this case, the first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Delhi as well, according to a Ministry of Health notification on Monday, 2 March.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday, announced that all existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran. As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also.
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 2,943, authorities said on Tuesday, reports IANS, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 80,151.
(With inputs from The News Minute and ANI)
