Hurts Religious Sentiments: VHP on Kerala Tourism’s Beef Tweet
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has criticised a Kerala Tourism advertisement that showcased beef ularthiyathu, as part of Kerala's identity.
"Is this tweet meant for promoting tourism or promoting beef? Isn't it hurting sentiments of crores of cow worshipers? Is this tweet generated from the pious land of Shankaracharya," tweeted VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal.
"The @KeralaTourism must understand that u can't promote anything by hurting religious sentiments of millions of its own tourists worshipping cows," it said and also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel, demanding action.
There were also voices supporting the Kerala handle's tweet, especially from the state, who also took this chance to inform people about more dishes from the south Indian state.
Kerala Tourism's tweet read: "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala."
