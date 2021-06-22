‘Hurt by BJP’s Silence’: Former LJP President Chirag Paswan

Paswan further reportedly asserted that his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, had always stood by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP "like a rock" and in turn, the party turned away from intervening during these "difficult" times.



He also alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party had a "visible" role in splitting LJP, and added that JD(U) has a history of having a hand in encouraged defections.

He further stated that Kumar never wanted a Dalit leader to gain in stature and tried to weaken his father.

Speaking on PM Modi's possible expansion of cabinet, he expressed that if his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras is inducted in the PM's cabinet, it will not be acceptable to Paswan, PTI reported.