Security forces in Kashmir on Tuesday, 19 May gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Srinagar, including its top commander Junaid Sehrai.Twenty-nine year old Sehrai was deputy to new Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Kashmir Valley Saifullah. Sehrai and his associate were trapped in densely located area of Nawakadal in downtown Srinagar.Sehrai's journey into Hizbul Mujahideen terror ranks began in March 2018 days after his father Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai replaced Syed Ali Shah Geelani as chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.Police had specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kanemazar area based on a technical input. A joint operation along with the paramilitary CRPF started at night. A cordon and search operation (CASO) was initiated at 2 am.An hour later the hiding militants lobbed a genade at approaching security men that triggered the encounter.Three security forces personnel were injured - two policemen and a trooper.Sehrai's killing comes less than two weeks after Hizbul Mujahideen commander in chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in Pulwama on 6 May.As the Srinagar encounter raged mobile Internet was snapped in Srinagar and voice calling except for the BSNL service provider was suspended.Sources said family will not be given body as per the new SOP of security forces.