Cops Book Activist For ‘Fabricating’ Rape Case Against Greyhounds

According to the FIR (first information report) registered by Visakhapatnam rural police on Monday, the police caught a person identified as Pangi Naganna, who was “suspiciously” travelling from Rudakota to Kumarada village in Munchingiputtu mandal of Visakhapatnam. Following his detention, Naganna allegedly confessed that he was working as a “courier” for the Maoists and acting as a bridge between the Maoist party and civil society organisations.

Naganna reportedly said that he facilitates meetings of Maoists with their “frontal organisations” in the name of “fact-finding.” In this alleged confession statement, Naganna testified against Krishna, saying that the latter and Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK — reportedly the Central Committee member of the Maoist party — were in touch with each other and devised a plan to “put the police in trouble” and allegedly prevent them from combing the Maoist-affected villages.

As per the FIR, Naganna was part of one of the meetings in 2007, in which “though the police, who were in Vakapalli as part of delivering their duties, did not do anything wrong, Vakapalli Adivasi women were provoked to file complaints under rape charges to put the police in trouble by making them roam around courts.”