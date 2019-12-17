CAA Row: How Jamia Students Joined Hands to Keep Protests Peaceful

Battling allegations that put them at the heart of violent mobs, that torched buses across the city, students at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday, 16 December, were determined not to let their protest turn violent.

And they managed to do so by employing a unique but often underestimated method – by forming multiple human chains.

The chains, however, varied in form and composition, depending on which time one visited the protest venue which, on Monday, was limited to the road next to gate number seven of the varsity.