GoodNews: Amid Growing Shortage, Kerala Shop Sells Masks for Rs 2

In addition, there have also been reports that medical shops across the state are significantly hiking the prices of the masks.

But the surgical shop in Kochi that sold masks for Rs 2 also focused on selling the masks to those who needed it most – medical teams and hospitals.

The masks were initially bought by Cochin Surgicals for Rs 10 apiece from manufacturers, and were then sold for Rs 2.

Speaking to TNM, the owners of Cochin Surgicals, Thasleem and Nadheem, said that though they made a loss by selling the masks at a low price, they were not worried about the effect on their business.