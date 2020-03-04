HRD Ministry Asks States, CBSE to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus
Human Resource Development Ministry on Wednesday, 4 March, directed Chief Secretaries of all states and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to spread awareness among students on basic protective measures against Coronavirus.
HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter that "informed students can be agents of change for their family, community and beyond".
"Central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness amongst general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus,” the letter further read.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference on Wednesday, stated 28 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have been confirmed in India – 1 in Delhi, 6 in Agra, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, 1 in Telangana and 3 in Kerala.
