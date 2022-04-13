CGST Team Raids Gutkha Trader's House in Hamirpur, Recovers Crores in Cash
Jagat Gupta is the manufacturer of Dayal Gutkha.
A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department team recovered crores in cash and gold during a raid at the house of a gutkha businessman in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, 12 April.
A Kanpur team of the CGST conducted the raids at Jagat Gupta's house in the old Galla Mandi of Sumerpur town of Hamirpur district at 6 am on Tuesday.
The team also got three note-counting machines from the SBI after finding a large amount of cash at the site. The cash was hidden in different places in the house.
Reportedly, nobody opened the door of his house when the team arrived. The team could enter the house only after the officers put pressure on the staff.
They also seized all the documents, bank accounts and laptops of the gutkha trader.
Prominent Name in the Area
Gupta is considered a prominent trader in the area. Apart from Hamirpur, Dayal Gutkha is supplied till Banda, Fatehpur, with several villages having a high consumption rate of the company's products.
Gupta has been involved in the gutkha business for a long time and has earned crores through the same.
The CGST recovered so much cash that they had to order three big boxes to carry the amount.
Meanwhile, the officials involved in the raid did not reveal much information. However, one of the officials told the media that they would be issuing a press release later.
