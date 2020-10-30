How Will Supreme Court Verdict on NDPS Act Affect Rhea Case?

In India, a confession made to a police officer is not admissible in a court of law – only confessions made to a magistrate are. On Thursday, the Supreme Court held that officers appointed by Central and state agencies and are invested with powers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are also still be to be considered “police officers” under section 25 of the Evidence Act.

Following this order, any ‘confession’ to a narcotics officer cannot be taken into account in order to convict an accused under the NDPS Act. So far, the confessions made to officers have been used a piece of crucial evidence in cases.

Now, investigators will have to rely on corroborating evidence to secure a favourable judgment apart from these statements.