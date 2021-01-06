How to Book A UIDAI Aadhaar Seva Kendra Appointment Online
You will be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for updates to your biometrics or Head of Family details.
With the Aadhaar card becoming a necessity to avail government welfare facilities in India, it is important to ensure the details on your card are accurate. However, in case of an error that needs to be changed you can apply for it online or schedule an appointment to visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
Once you enroll for an Aadhaar card by visiting any Aadhaar centre, bank or post office, you can download and print the card by using the enrolment ID. To make any changes to your name, date of birth, gender, address and language you are not required to visit a Aadhaar Seva Kendra and can instead apply for the changes online. This is done with the help of your registered phone number, where you will receive an OTP, after which you can update your details.
However, for updates with regard to details like head of the family, guardian, a biometric update, or to register your mobile number, you will be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra or enrolment centre. You can chose to schedule an appointment online at the UIDAI website to save time at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
How to Book An Appointment at Aadhaar Seva Kendra
- Visit the ‘appointments’ page on the official UIDAI website
- Select city/location
- Proceed to book appointment
- Enter your mobile number
- Enter captcha code
- You will get an OTP on your registered number
- Submit the OTP
- Fill in your Aadhaar details
- Feed your personal information
- Select your preferred date and time
- You receive a booking appointment number
