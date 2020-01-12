Here’s How Public-Private Partnerships Can Help Better Road Safety

In 2018, India witnessed over 1.51 lakh fatalities in road accidents according to the latest report by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It is understood that road accidents are rarely the result of a single factor but are caused due to multiple contributors – the driver, the road and the vehicle. In this case, road safety issues can be improved only if we address all these contributory factors.

Traditional sources of public funding are mostly incapable of meeting the demands. These budgetary constraints put the road safety issue at great risk. Hence, partnerships become essential – especially public-private partnerships (PPP) - not only for improving road infrastructure, but also for educating drivers and road users, and reinforcing laws. These partnerships require community, government, business, as well as civil society to create synergies for the benefit of the entire community.

Improving road infrastructure

Making sure that we develop safe road infrastructure can result in immediate improvement. PPP model, which was introduced by then Maharashtra PWD Minister, Nitin Gadkari, have emerged out as a more economical and efficient mode of developing good road infrastructure in India. This created several success stories by providing efficient and effective infrastructure services.

PPP has thus been extended to other ways to ensure in road safety in India. More recently, it has been observed that raising awareness and educating people on road safety can result in safer roads.

Raising awareness on road safety

Since human error makes the difference between hazard and safety in road traffic, road safety awareness becomes imperative.

During the celebration of the Road Safety Week in 2018, Road Transport Minister Gadkari appealed to the corporates in India to get involved in the prevention of road accidents. In 2018, world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev launched the #SaferRoadsForGurugram (SRFG) initiative under an MoU with the Road and Transport department of Haryana government.