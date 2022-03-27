Kejriwal, BJP Engage in War of Words Over Kashmiri Pandits' Issue
The AAP chief said all proceeds from 'The Kashmir Files' should be spent for the welfare of Kashmiri pandits.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 26 March, slammed BJP for politicising the plight of Kashmiri pandits and questioned how many displaced people have returned to Kashmir since the BJP came to power at the Centre.
Earlier on 24 March, Kejriwal slammed the BJP, in the Delhi Assembly, for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's new film 'The Kashmir Files' which is based on the events around the Kashmiri pandit exodus.
He said that instead of making it tax-free, the film should be uploaded on YouTube and all proceeds should be dedicated for the welfare of Kashmiri pandits.
When asked about his comments at a post-budget conference on 26 March Saturday , Kejriwal said:
“In the last 20-25 years since the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, the BJP has been at the Centre for 13 years. In the last 8 years, the BJP has been in the Centre. Has even one family been rehabilitated in Kashmir? Not one. What the BJP has done is politicise the issue. And now they want to earn crores by making a movie on their pain.”
"Over Rs 200 crores have been earned. We have two demands: put this movie on YouTube so everyone can watch it, and whatever has been earned should be used for the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits. And second, concrete steps should be taken so that Kashmiri Pandits can go back to their homes," he said.
'Not a Single Family Returned to Kashmir'
However, the BJP retorted saying that the AAP chief was mocking those who lost their lives to terrorism in J&K.
BJP general secretary BL Santhosh tweeted on Friday, "Never forget ..They are laughing people who lost their life in J & K due to terrorism.. laughing at mothers who lost their children ..Children who lost their parents..Security forces who were killed...women who were butchered ..children who were shot at ..Shameless anarchists."
Meanwhile, BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta tweeted on 25 March, "Mr Kejriwal, Why do you give false advertisements worth crores of rupees with public money? Put them directly on YouTube, everyone will see it for free."
Hours after Kejriwal's comments. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher urged citizens to watch the film only in theatres.
He tweeted in Hindi, "Now friends, watch 'The Kashmir Files' only in theatres. You have become aware of the pain of Kashmiri Hindus after 32 years. You have felt the torture they went through. You have expressed sympathy for them. But those who are making fun of this tragedy, please make them feel your power."
(With inputs from PTI.)
