How Kerala’s Health Department Is Fighting Coronavirus

KK Shailaja, Kerala’s Health Minister, would leave her official residence at 8 am for work. In an interview to a Malayalam channel recently, she said she wouldn’t sleep before midnight. In another interview, she remarked, “now we don’t sleep properly, we shouldn’t either”.

Many people call the minister directly on her personal mobile. It is not humanely possible to attend all the phone calls, she had said.

At the minister’s office, the Directorate of Health Services which administers the whole system, the Medical College Hospitals, General and district hospitals, Community and Public Health Centres, the work is uninterrupted. It is the same unbroken chain from the minister to the last staff member since January.