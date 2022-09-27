'Jai Japan, Jai India': How Indo-Japan Ties Prospered With Modi-Abe Bonhomie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the state funeral of his “dear friend” and Japan’s longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, 27 September.

Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was shot dead during an election rally in the southern Japanese city of Nara on 8 July. He was cremated on 12 July during a private funeral held at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo.

The state funeral, scheduled for Tuesday, is going to be a grand affair with an expected 700 dignitaries from across the world, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

An influential post-war public figure in Japan, Abe served as the prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and then from 2012 to 2020.