Farmers React to Modi's Move: 'How Can We Celebrate? We've Lost Too Many Lives'

Jyoti, a 35-year-old protester from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, says she has been at the Singhu protest site since around the time the agitation began.

She came here with her husband and their two teenage sons. They have been doing seva (service) and helping with the langar.

"We are feeling very happy today," a beaming Jyoti tells us.

Next to her, a fellow protester adds, "Now that it's over, we can go back. We feel very happy that we can all go home after this." Her name is Pinky Devi.

Pinky Devi has travelled even farther to be at Singhu. She hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar, and came here with her husband Arvind and their three kids.