How Can Public and Private Sectors Collaborate for Development?
This is part of a 24-hour event on 15 Aug, which aims to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
After the resounding success of its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
At 1:00 pm IST, a plenary titled 'In It Together: Sharing the Development Agenda' will be presided over by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant; Kalaari Capital Managing Director Vani Kola; Ingrid Srinath, Founding Director of Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Ashoka University; and Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar.
The session will highlight the need for different stakeholders in development to come together, and the barriers that need to be removed to improve cross sectoral collaboration.
Amitabh Kant will discuss what can the government do to create an enabling environment for philanthropy and social impact.
Vani Kola will address how based on the way the ACT Fund came about to provide philanthropic capital for startups fighting Covid – what new pools of social impact and commercial capital can be unlocked? How can businesses continue to create assets of public good?
Ingrid Srinath will focus on the critical opportunities and challenges confronting philanthropy and civil society.
Amitabh Behar will concentrate on how can the nonprofit sector build greater resilience.
The session is sure to be enriching! It is part of a 24-hour event, on 15 August, which envisions to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
